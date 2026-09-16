"Obviously Unacceptable": India Slams Houthi Strikes On Saudi Arabia

India on Tuesday expressed serious concern over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure and economic assets, cautioning that such strikes undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's remarks came amid a sudden escalation in tensions in the Middle East, especially after the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

Jaiswal, responding to questions on the situation in the Middle East, said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the latest developments during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the BRICS summit on Sunday.

"The issue of the Houthis was also discussed. As you know, recently there was an attack on Saudi Arabia which we have condemned. We are deeply concerned also with the escalation in the situation in the Red Sea region," the spokesperson said.

"We have condemned the attack on the Saudi sovereign territory, including on the civilian infrastructure and economic assets. I would say that such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb," he said.

"These are obviously unacceptable to us; we hope there is early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Having said that, let me say that we continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world," Jaiswal added.

The Iran-backed Houthi group had attacked Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, which is considered very crucial for the supply of crude oil.

Ever since the conflict involving Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the East-West pipeline has served as a critical bypass for Saudi Arabia's oil exports.

The Houthi attacks have also triggered concerns over the safety of the Bab-el-Mandeb shipping lane.

The Bab-el-Mandeb is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, located between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

India last week condemned the latest wave of attacks on Saudi oil installations.

The attacks came amid the US ramping up its economic sanctions against Iran. The Houthis have been majorly operating from Yemen.

Responding to a question about an Indian who went missing last week following an attack on a Panama-flagged ship off the coast of Oman, Jaiswal said that the search and rescue operation continues.

"The ship had 14 Indian nationals, of whom 13 have been rescued and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals," he said.

One Indian national is missing and search and rescue operations continue with the help of Omani authorities, he said.

"Having said that, let me say that targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," he said.

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