Houthis Escalate Attacks On Saudi Arabia, 'Islamic NATO' Faces Test

Even as the US and Iran try to resolve their conflict, another war has reignited in the Middle East as Yemen's Iran-supported Houthi rebels attack key military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The latest round of conflict between the Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government is in its most-serious phase since a United Nations brokered peace ended 8 years of flooding fighting in 2022.

Meanwhile, the attacks on Saudi Arabia have triggered questions if it will operationalise the Muslim NATO, the security group of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Pakistan's defence minister has said it could.

Trigger Of Escalation

The latest round of hostilities was triggered by an attack at the Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport by government forces to thwart a landing attempt by an aircraft from Iran. Soon after, the Houthis announced a "maritime embargo" against Saudi Arabia and started targeting Saudi oil facilities, airports and oil tankers in the Red Sea with drones and missiles. It led to more attacks and counter-attacks.

The conflict escalated further when the Houthis launched a major offensive last week in order to advance through the cities of Taiz and Hodeidah, towards the port city of Mocha and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

Houthi rebels have been attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea in support of Iran's political and war goals.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said that Houthi attacks against military sites, oil facilities and other infrastructure in the southwestern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran injured 73 civilians, including women and children. Riyadh has vowed to retaliate.

The Houthis have also claimed to have struck several trucks carrying arms and ammunition for the Yemeni government forces. They have also accused Saudi Arabia of attacking a prison in Yemen that killed 23 people.

Fighting Intensifies In Yemen

According to Anadolu news agency, Yemeni government forces and the Houthis were engaged in fighting in the Yemeni provinces of Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Al-Hudaydah on Wednesday, leaving several people dead.

Reinforcements have been sent to the port city of Mokha near the Bab al-Mandab Strait to defend it from attacks by the Houthi rebels.

The escalation in fighting has raised fears that Yemen could slide back towards a broader conflict.

As per the World Health Organization, renewed conflict killed at least 194 people and injured more than 880 others between August 23 and September 5. In total, an estimated 1.5 lakh people have lost their lives.

Saudi's Involvement In Yemen's Civil War

Houthi forces seized control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014, triggering a devastating civil war. In Riyadh, the Houthi emergence was seen as a security threat for Saudi Arabia. In 2015, Riyada formed a coalition of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and others, and intervened militarily to restore power to Yemen's government. The effort was unsuccessful.

Yemeni government forces are heavily armed by Saudi Arabia and the Houthis allegedly receive their weapons from Iran.

If the war escalates further, it could endanger commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which has become more important for energy flows due to ongoing attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.