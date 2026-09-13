Ship With Indian Crew Attacked Off Oman Coast, 13 Rescued, 1 Missing

Thirteen Indian seafarers have been rescued, and a search for one is underway after the commercial ship they were manning came under attack off the Oman coast, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

The ministry identified the vessel as MT El Gaia and condemned the attack.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew on board, 13 Indians have been rescued so far. Search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said the Indian embassy is in touch with the Omani authorities and has been monitoring and "proactively coordinating" the search and rescue operation.

The ministry called for ensuring the safe transit of ships through the region, which has been plagued by several conflicts.

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"We reiterate our call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that the free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it is closely monitoring the search and rescue operation for the Indian nationals.

"The Mission is closely monitoring the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the 14 Indian nationals on board the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia. SAR operations for 13 Indian nationals have been completed, and they have been shifted ashore safely. The Omani authorities are continuing SAR efforts for the one missing crew member. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance," the Embassy stated on X.

Several Indian vessels and those manned by Indians have come under attack in the Middle East, chiefly in the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint that has become a battleground for Iran and the United States.

Last month, an Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. All 13 Indian nationals were rescued.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA had said.

At the BRICS Summit Business Forum in New Delhi earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for making sea routes and seafarers safe.

"Global trade progress is possible only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," he told the BRICS leaders.