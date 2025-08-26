"Pay Rs 80 Crore Or Face Baba Siddiqui's Fate": Mumbai Businessman Gets Threat Calls from Pakistan

Mumbai Police have launched a probe after a 51-year-old businessman filed a complaint alleging death threats and extortion attempts linked to gangster Chhota Shakeel's network.

The complainant, who is engaged in the import of chemicals and petrochemicals, claims the threats are related to a business dispute involving an Iranian company.

According to the complaint, the businessman imported oil from Iran in 2015. Due to US sanctions on Iran at the time, he says he made the payments in Dubai as instructed by the Iranian supplier.

However, the Iranian company later accused him of failing to make full payment for certain consignments and initiated arbitration proceedings in Iran.

The businessman stated that he did not appear for the arbitration, which led to an ex parte award in favour of the Iranian company. The company subsequently approached the Bombay High Court seeking attachment of his property based on the Iranian order.

While the High Court rejected the attachment request, the civil case is still pending for final hearing.

Since June this year, the businessman alleges he has received multiple extortion calls from Pakistan, claiming to be from Chhota Shakeel's gang. Initially, the caller demanded Rs 2 crore, which later escalated to Rs 80 crore. The calls reportedly warned the businessman that he would meet the same fate as "Baba Siddiqui" if he did not comply, a reference that has raised serious alarm.

The businessman, who has offices in Mumbai's Fort area and in Dubai, lodged a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police. The Anti-Extortion Cell has taken over the case and launched an investigation.

Speaking on the matter, a senior officer from Mumbai Crime Branch said, "We are investigating the possibility of an international extortion racket linked to organised crime syndicates, exploiting foreign trade disputes. All leads are being verified, including the role of foreign operatives."

The incident has sparked concerns about the nexus between global trade conflicts and transnational criminal networks using intimidation tactics to enforce claims. The investigation is underway.

