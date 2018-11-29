'Fight Will Continue': Tej Pratap After Divorce Hearing Gets Deferred

Tej Pratap Yadav had filed the divorce application in the Patna court on November 3 (File)

The hearing on the divorce petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was on Thursday, deferred till January 8 by a court in Bihar capital Patna, which held on-camera proceedings after a plea by the leader. Later, as Tej Pratap Yadav left the court, he told reporters that the "fight will continue".

Judge Uma Shankar Dwivedi heard the case on-camera following a request by Tej Pratap Yadav's team of lawyers led by Delhi-based advocate Amit Khemka.

According to sources, the matter has been posted for January 8.

Tej Pratap, away from Patna ever since he filed the petition on November 3, arrived at the court minutes ahead of the commencement of hearing.

He told reporters that although he had reached Patna on Wednesday itself, he has so far neither visited his home nor met any of his family members.

Earlier, responding to queries of journalists, Mr Khemka said, "I can divulge no details. The matter is not political but involves the lives of two young persons."

Asked whether he would try to bring them together, the counsel said, "I will try to do whatever is best possible for them."

He had filed for divorce under the relevant section of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Incompatibality was cited as the reason for seeking divorce.

The court had earlier fixed the matter for November 29.

Aishwarya Rai, eldest daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of another former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai and Tej Pratap had tied the knot on May 12 this year in Patna.

Meanwhile, legal experts said that in normal course divorce petitions filed before completion of one year of marriage are turned down and in this case also the maintainability of the petition would have to be decided.

The developments had plunged Tej Pratap's as well Aishwariya Rai's families in gloom. Efforts were on to effect a patch-up between the two.

Father Lalu Yadav, serving jail term in fodder scam cases, had even called his son to Ranchi to counsel him but on return from the Jharkhand capital, Tej Pratap had dramatically left for a hotel in Gaya.

He made an appearance on Thursday when the petition was taken up.