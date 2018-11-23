On His Divorce, Tej Pratap Yadav's Cryptic Message On Twitter

Tej Pratap Yadav has not gone home for the past two weeks. (File)

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who has filed for divorce, has written a cryptic message on Twitter that suggests he may not mend his relationship with his wife Aishwarya Rai. Mr Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, posted a line from a famous verse of 16th century poet Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana that means if a relationship is broken, nothing can mend it.

"Tute se fir na jute, jute ganth pari jaaye", Mr Yadav wrote on Twitter, quoting the verse.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai - daughter of RJD Member of Legislative Assembly Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai - had got married on May 12 this year.

On November 2, Mr Yadav announced his separation from his wife. His family is reportedly upset with his decision and is trying to pacify the leader, who has not returned home since the announcement.

"Our differences are irreconcilable. I had said this to my parents before the marriage was solemnized. But nobody listened to me then and nobody is listening to me now. Until they agree with me, how can I return home?" Tej Pratap said earlier this month.

The politician has visited pilgrimage towns like Vindhyachal, Varanasi, Vrindavan and Haridwar in the last two weeks.

Earlier this week, Rabri Devi had visited New Delhi to appear before a court in connection with a money laundering case and upon return she had told journalists that her elder son had come to meet her and his return was expected soon.

Mr Yadav's brother, Tejashwi Yadav, had said the divorce petition was not a matter of public interest and his family was capable of handling the situation.

Mr Yadav's wife of six month, Ms Rai, has not spoken on the matter till now.

With inputs from PTI