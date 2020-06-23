Ramdev's Patanjali Claims New Drugs Will Cure Covid Patients In 7 Days

The medicines were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients, Ramdev said.

Patanjali today launched an Ayurvedic medicine kit that it claimed can treat coronavirus within seven days and has shown "100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on patients", though scientists across the world are racing to find a cure for the virus.

The medicines, named "Coronil and Swasari" were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across the country, said Patanjali's founder, Yoga teacher Ramdev.

There is no scientific evidence of any alternative cure for COVID-19, even as vaccines are being tested by many countries.

"The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS," Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control Corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted," he claimed.

Patanjali collaborated with National Institute of Medical Sciences or NIMS University, Jaipur, in the project.

"With the help of NIMS, Jaipur we conducted the clinical control study on 95 patients. The biggest thing which came out of this is that within three days 69 per cent patients recovered and became negative from positive (cases) and within seven days 100 per cent of them became negative," said Ramdev, claiming that necessary approvals for conducting trials of the medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

The World Health Organization has put out a word of caution for alternative cure claims. It says while "some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for COVID-19. However, there are several ongoing clinical trials that include both western and traditional medicines."