Video: Ramdev Challenges Journalist To Wrestle, What Happens Next

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday challenged a journalist to a wrestling match, which ended in a surprising showdown. At an event organised by a media house, the 59-year-old approached the editor present on stage for a sparring session, only to discover that his opponent was an experienced wrestler.

Jaideep Karnik from Madhya Pradesh's Indore reportedly comes from a family with deep wrestling roots. A video shared online shows Ramdev attempting to overpower the journalist, but Karnik skillfully dodged the moves. At one point, Ramdev managed to bring Karnik to the floor, only for the journalist to regain control and hold his own. The match ended on a friendly note, with both participants falling to the ground and then rising with smiles.

The video soon went viral online. An X user commented, "Whatever anyone says, Baba Ramdev is very fit even at this age."

Another wrote, "Baba thought he would be an easy prey to gain some media points but in the end made mockery of himself."

"The news guy will remember it for life," a comment read.

Jaideep Karnik's father, Subhash Karnik, was a renowned wrestler and one of Madhya Pradesh's most respected wrestling writers. His grandfather, Rangnath Karnik, was a legendary wrestler of his time.

This was not Ramdev's first wrestling showcase. The Patanjali founder previously sparred with Olympic medallists, including Sushil Kumar in Haridwar. He also faced silver medalist Andriy Stadnik, who defeated Sushil Kumar at the 2008 Olympics, in a promotional match of the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi. Sporting his saffron attire, Ramdev displayed technical moves like take-downs, one-leg holds, and pins, winning the friendly bout 12-0. The match was promotional, with Stadnik and referees allowing Ramdev to showcase his skills.

Ramdev encouraged people to take up wrestling for stamina and fitness and praised the sport's potential to become globally popular.