Parked Scooter Explodes Near Jalandhar Border Force Base

A sudden scooter explosion was reported near the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Jalandhar district. The high-security location of the blast has added urgency to an already serious situation.

The blast reportedly occurred in a parked Activa scooter just outside the BSF premises. Eyewitnesses described a powerful explosion followed by flames that quickly engulfed the vehicle. The sound of the blast was so intense that it was heard up to a kilometre away, causing alarm among nearby residents and passersby.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene within minutes, successfully containing the fire before it could spread further. No injuries or casualties from the blast have been reported.

Early findings suggest the scooter belonged to a food delivery worker who had entered the BSF area to complete a routine delivery. Moments after he returned, the vehicle exploded. He has since been taken into custody for questioning, although his family insists he has no suspicious background and was simply carrying out his daily work.

Senior officials, including the city's police commissioner, have confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being closely analysed, and all possible angles, including technical faults and external interference, are under scrutiny.

Fire officials noted that the blaze was unusually intense, requiring multiple water units to fully extinguish it. Meanwhile, security around the BSF headquarters has been significantly tightened as investigators work to uncover the cause behind this alarming incident.

"At about 8 pm, an Activa scooter caught fire, and now we are investigating the case from all angles, and we have also taken Gurpreet Singh in custody, who was the owner of the Activa scooter," said Dhanpreet Kaur, Commissioner of Jalandhar Police.

Following the blast, opposition parties have raised questions over the law and order situation in Punjab.