Video: Moment Blast Occurred In Kanpur, 8 Injured, Firecrackers Seized

Eight people were injured in a massive blast at a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday evening. NDTV has accessed CCTV footage of the explosion reported from Mishri bazaar in the Moolganj area of the city. The police suspect that illegal firecrackers were kept inside the shop, which caused the blast.

The video recording, obtained from a camera placed inside a cloth shop, shows a man sitting on the floor, near the store entrance. Outside, on the road, vehicles can be seen passing by and a pile of cartons placed nearby. A blast originated from under the boxes, as seen in the video.

The explosion was so powerful that the two parked scooters were destroyed, and nearby shops suffered extensive damage.

Damaged scooters parked at the police station for investigation.

A woman fell and suffered severe injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the woman's clothes were burnt, and her body had turned black. Shopkeepers covered the woman with a sheet and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

In total, eight people suffered injuries. While two have been discharged, four are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, and the remaining two, who are severely injured, have been moved to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident took place in the evening, at 6:50.

The police have seized large number of firecrackers illegally stored in over a dozen shops following an overnight search operation. Around 20 people have been detained.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the scene late at night and carried out a search operation.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)