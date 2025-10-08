Scooter Explosion Injures 6 In Kanpur, Probe Underway

Six people, including a woman, were injured Wednesday when a blast went off in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh's Karnpur, the police said.

The incident was reported from Mishri bazaar in the Moolganj area of the city at around 7pm. The area is known for its firecracker market.

There are no immediate reports of any fatalities.

The blast originated from two parked scooters. The explosion was so powerful that both scooters were destroyed, and nearby shops suffered extensive damage.

Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar said that residents and shopkeepers heard a loud explosion, following which smoke and debris filled the area.

"The explosion originated from two parked scooters. Six people, including a woman, were injured. The scooters have been traced and their owners have been called. The investigation is ongoing," said Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar.

He added that the forensic team and bomb disposal squad were immediately called to the scene to determine the cause of the blast.

"The area has been cordoned off and officials have been informed. Some nearby shops were affected; toys and other goods were scattered, and the blast shattered glass windows and damaged false ceilings," Kumar stated.

The injured have been sent to Ursula, a government hospital in Kanpur, for treatment.

Police teams are scanning the debris and damaged scooters to check if any explosive material was involved.

"Our teams are investigating. We are examining the remains to see if there was any explosive substance. Only after the forensic report will we be able to confirm the cause," Kumar said.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)