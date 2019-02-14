'Pak Should Stop Supporting Terror Groups': India After Pulwama Attack

Pulwama terror attack is one of the worst terror attacks on security forces in J&K.

Nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, which has turned out to be the worst terror attack on the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohhammad claimed responsibility of the attack, India slammed Pakistan in a strongly-worded statement.

"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries," the statement read.

Here is the full statement by Ministry of External Affairs on Pulwama terror attack.

"India strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on our security forces in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir February 14, 2019

The Government of India condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on our brave security forces in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir earlier today (14 February 2019).

This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.

The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of terrorism. We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

We express our sincere condolences to the family members of our fearless security personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice."

