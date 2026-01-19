CRPF Constable, Wife Allegedly Beat Up Relative, 10. She's On Life Support

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and his wife have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old relative staying with his family at their accommodation at a CRPF camp in Greater Noida. The child is on ventilator support, and her medical reports reveal extreme cruelty - hemoglobin 1.9, fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn nails, and other chilling injuries.

A case has been registered against the CRPF constable and his wife under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section relating to an attempt to commit culpable homicide. The FIR says the girl is the wife's niece and had been living with the CRPF constable's family at the CRPF camp in Greater Noida. It is alleged that she was made to do all household chores.

Around 2 am on Thursday (January 15), she was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital after what was claimed to be a fall in the bathroom. The doctors found serious injuries, a medico-legal case was filed, and the police were informed. The constable later requested that the girl be discharged, citing financial constraints. She was later admitted to Max Hospital in Sector-128, where she is currently on life support. According to the FIR, the constable and his wife allegedly assaulted the child late on Wednesday night.

The constable has been suspended, and he and his wife have been arrested. UP Police officers have been deployed at the hospital where the girl is under treatment. Several senior police officers have visited the hospital to check on the girl's condition.

The CRPF has said the accused Constable works in the CRPF's Noida hospital as a first aider. "He is residing in CRPF Noida camp with his family and had a young girl, reported to be his wife's relative, staying with the family... Considering the gravity of the incident, the said constable was placed under suspension and an enquiry has been initiated as per procedure," the statement said. "CRPF will give every assistance to the police for the investigation and support the medical treatment to the young girl fully," it added.

