P Chidambaram's 'Regressive Parties' Jibe At BJP-JD(S) Alliance

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP and the JD(S) over their alliance and said the SC, ST, OBC, minorities and women of Karnataka must take note of this tie-up between "conservative, regressive and misogynist parties". Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janata Dal (Secular) decided to ally with the BJP following a meeting of H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

In a post on X, Mr Chidambaram said, "The long-suspected secret is out. The BJP has officially welcomed the JD (S) into the NDA." "The SC, ST, OBC, minorities and women of Karnataka must take note of this alliance between conservative, regressive and misogynist parties that want to preserve the old order," the former Union minister said.

The SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and women of Karnataka must take note of this alliance between conservative, regressive and misogynist parties that want to preserve the old order — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2023

After the JD(S) joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress on Friday had said the "B-team of the BJP" in Karnataka has officially become part of the coalition.

The BJP said the alliance will come as a boost to its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it was sealed just months after the party was ousted by the Congress from its lone southern citadel in the May Assembly polls.

