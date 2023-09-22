HD Kumaraswamy's Party Joins BJP-Led NDA Alliance

The Janata Dal (Secular) has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of next year's general election. The announcement was made after senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP boss JP Nadda today.

No details have been released so far about seat-sharing in the southern state.

A photograph posted by Mr Nadda on X shows the leaders engaged in discussions and another shows them standing shoulder-to-shoulder, with the BJP bosses wrapped in a ceremonial shawl.

"I am happy that JDS has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them (to) the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of PM Narendra Modiji for 'New India, Strong India'," Mr Nadda wrote.

Last week Mr Kumaraswamy, when asked about talks his party had worked out a pre-Lok Sabha election alliance with the BJP, told NDTV "more (details) will be revealed after Ganesh Chaturthi".

He also brushed aside speculation the JDS will get four seats in the Old Mysuru region - in which the BJP was seen as losing ground (and votes) to the Congress in the May Assembly election.

News of the JDS-BJP alliance was 'broken' by senior BJP leader and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who said the smaller party would contest from Mandya and three other seats.

Mr Yediyurappa said the deal would help the BJP win "25 or 26 seats".