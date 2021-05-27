Over 100 Inflammatory Syndrome Cases Among Children In North India As Post-Covid Reaction

Symptoms of MIS-C are fever for three to five days, severe abdominal pain among other things.

More than 100 cases of multi-organ inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported in northern India in the last five days as post-Covid reaction, Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care said citing its data.

According to the academy, the sudden spurt in MIS-C cases has been observed typically in post-Covid patients mostly between 4 to 18 years. However, there are rare cases of MIS-C affecting babies six months old.

In India, 26 per cent population is under 14 years of age and around half of this percentage is aged under five years, according to the Indian Academy of Pediatric Intensive Care.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Covid Specialist and Paediatric Pulmonologist and Intensivist and a Senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said MIS-C can affect all organs including the lungs, kidney and brain.

"At present, Ganga Ram Hospital has 10 cases of MIS-C. It can affect all the organs including the lungs, kidney, and brain. However, if one recognises the symptoms at an early stage the patients can be treated well in time. Last year we had 120 patients of which all recovered except one," he told ANI.

Symptoms of MIS-C are fever for three to five days, severe abdominal pain, sudden drop in blood pressure and loose motions.

According to Dr Gupta, MIS-C cases were reported first from Punjab, Maharashtra and then came to Delhi.

"It is a very generalised phenomenon that was seen last time too," he added.

"As doctors, as parents, we need to understand that fever at this time in any child should be watched cautiously. Especially fever that is persisting beyond three days accompanied by body aches with or without rashes," Dr Gupta said.

He stated that MIS-C requires early treatment before it becomes hypotensive and blood pressure drops. Within seven to 10 days patients are discharged and this applies to 90 per cent of the patients. In 10 per cent patients where kidney and liver get affected, they take time, he said.

Dr Gupta also warned that MIS-C can also prove to be deadly if not taken care of because any disease that affects the heart, lungs, and brain can be deadly.

The expert suggested that the whole healthcare system should be revamped so that there are more hands to treat patients.

According to health experts, the second wave of COVID-19 has affected children more severely as compared to the first wave.

