Over 1.38 Lakh Migrants Returned Home On Shramik Trains From Rajasthan: Railways

North Western Railway has so far run 98 Shramik special trains for migrant workers (File)

Over 1.38 lakh migrant workers stranded in Rajasthan have been sent to their home states in 98 Shramik Special trains till Sunday, the North Western Railway said on Monday.

A spokesperson for the zone said the Railways is prepared to run special trains as per the requirement and demand to bring back or send home stranded migrant workers.

He said that the North Western Railway has so far run 98 Shramik special trains for workers of states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, seven such special trains are run: Jaipur-Gorakhpur, Jodhpur-Purnia, Bikaner-Purnia, Jaipur-Purnia, Hanumangarh-Purnia, Sikar-Bengusarai, Udaipur-Gorakhpur, he said.

Apart from this, 37 special trains operated by the North Western Railway came from other states in which more than 43,000 migrant workers returned to Rajasthan, he said.

These include Shramik Special trains from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

He said that two Shramik Special trains from Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) to Jaipur and Kachiguda (Telangana) to Jodhpur were expected to reach their destinations Monday.

