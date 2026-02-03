Sleeper Coach Seats Slashed With Blades On Kamla Ganga Express, Video Exposes Shocking Vandalism

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing widespread vandalism aboard Kamla Ganga Intercity Express. In the footage, recorded by a passenger and shared by an X user, nearly every seat in a sleeper coach appears deliberately slashed with blades. The video shows long, clean slits running down the upholstery, exposing inner cushioning and metal frames. Commuters reported that the damage was not limited to a few seats but affected almost the entire coach.

"Train seats slashed with blades The usual suspects strike again. These are people who despise India's growing infrastructure, who find comfort not in progress but in destruction. Whenever the nation builds, they cut. Whenever the country moves forward, they try to tear it apart one act of sabotage at a time," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) February 3, 2026



Social Media Reaction

The footage has triggered significant outrage, with users on X and Instagram calling for stricter surveillance and legal action against those destroying public property.

One user wrote, "Quite a shame that people still have destruction in their basic mindset to enjoy and be funky! If the doers of this incident are caught by any chance, they should be made to pay for the damages and also punished legally."

Another commented, "Education is so important in this country. The problem is that people don't get it at school. Catching such disruptors should be a priority, and they should receive treatment and education in police stations or jails. Police are always required on trains, and their number should be provided as part of the ticket."

"Trains should have CCTV cameras. The culprits should be identified and jailed. We cannot let them run amok," added a third user.

A fourth said, "Sadly, law enforcement is a joke. The culprits will just get away and never be caught and punished with exemplary punishment. There is no deterrent for such criminals. There is no fear of getting caught or punished."