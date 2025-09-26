Passenger Hangs Undergarments In Train, Pic Viral: "Only In Indian Railways"

Travelling in an overcrowded train is one of the most painful experiences. Visuals of people jostling, shoving, and pushing each other to secure some space on crowded trains are sadly too common in India. Now, a Reddit user has shared an image that has triggered an intense discussion about the lack of civic sense in the public.

The post titled, "Only in Indian Railways" showcases what appears to be a general coach where a passenger has hung their clothes out to dry on the utility rack attached to the upper berth.

"15th August 2025, around 10 am. Bangalore (SBC) - Jaipur (JP) Superfast Express (Train no. 12975/12976). I didn't get an AC coach but managed to have free laundry service," the user captioned the picture.

See the viral post here:

'Civic sense issues'

As the picture went viral, social media users criticised the passenger for their lack of civic sense and for making the journey uncomfortable for others.

"Tell him that you don't want to see his underwear on your side," said one user, while another added: "Ohhhh my god, this is shocking."

A third commented: "A lot of people, even in abroad, have civic sense issues, but this is something which only happens in India.

This is not the first time that the Indian Railways has made headlines for bizarre antics by its passengers. Last year, a viral video showed a passenger weaving a cot between two berths using a rope to fashion a makeshift seat or sleeping area

Multiple users shared the clip on social media, discussing the "jugaad" technique the man employed to create space for himself on the train. The hack also sparked conversations about the challenges of travelling on Indian trains, where seats are often limited. While many appreciated the creativity behind the idea, others expressed concerns that it might be disruptive to fellow passengers.