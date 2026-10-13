Out On Bail In Fatal Crash Case, Odisha Man Goes On Car Rampage, Injures 3

A man who was out on bail in connection with an earlier fatal road accident has been arrested again after allegedly driving his car into several people and vehicles in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Police have charged Soumya Ranjan Rath with attempted murder, alleging that he deliberately targeted people with his vehicle during a series of incidents on Monday.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also initiated proceedings to cancel his driving licence and the registration of the vehicle involved.

Incident Leaves 3 Injured, 7 Motorcycles Damaged

The incident occurred on Monday morning on the Cuttack-Puri Bypass in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, at around 8:30 am, Rath's car hit a person standing by the roadside before speeding away. A couple travelling on a two-wheeler stopped to help the injured person and arrange medical assistance.

Police allege that Rath then returned from the opposite direction and deliberately rammed his car into the couple's motorcycle with the intention of killing them. During the incident, the car allegedly hit seven motorcycles, leaving three people injured.

Bhubaneswar Zone-4 ACP Abhimanyu Nayak said Rath had allegedly targeted people more than once before being stopped.

According to the ACP, Rath had earlier driven his vehicle into a roadside hotel owner and staff members following a dispute at the establishment. Police suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

As Rath allegedly attempted to turn his car around again, the vehicle's electric motor stalled, giving bystanders an opportunity to detain him. An angry crowd surrounded the accused before police intervened and rescued him.

Attempt To Murder Case Registered

Police have registered a case against Rath under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include provisions relating to attempted murder, rash driving, endangering life and causing damage.

ACP Nayak said four criminal cases are registered against Rath at the police station. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and verify the allegations.

Transport officials visited the police station to collect details of the case. Officials said proceedings would be started to cancel Rath's driving licence as well as the registration of the car allegedly involved in the incident.

The move comes amid allegations that the vehicle was deliberately used to target people.

Earlier Fatal Accident Under Scanner

The latest case has also renewed scrutiny of an earlier accident involving Rath.

In July, Rath allegedly ran over a man with his luxury car in Bhubaneswar. The victim died in the incident. Rath was arrested in that case and was later released on bail in August.

Police said the investigation is continuing, while the RTO is pursuing separate action against the accused.