Odisha Refunds Rs 69.23 Crore Admission Fees To 1.11 Lakh College Students Under Free Education Scheme

The Odisha government has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1.11 lakh students under its Gyanodaya - Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme, also known as the KG to PG Free Education Scheme. Officials said the refund amount has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible degree college students. The scheme was introduced from the 2026-27 academic session. However, as the admission process had concluded before its implementation, students had already paid their admission fees to their respective institutions. Following this, the Higher Education Department initiated the refund process to return the amount to eligible students.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has advised students to check their bank accounts to confirm whether the refund amount has been credited. Students who have not received the money can update their bank details to ensure the successful transfer of funds.

According to the minister, a link will soon be made available on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) student login portal. Students will be able to use this facility to correct their bank details and complete the refund process.

The Gyanodaya - Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme, effective from the 2026-27 academic session, aims to provide free education from KG to postgraduate level to eligible students.

The scheme covers students enrolled in regular undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges in Odisha.

Through this initiative, the state government aims to reduce the financial burden of higher education on students and their families. The ongoing refund process is part of its implementation for the current academic session.