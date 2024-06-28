Opposition Seeks NEET Discussion In Parliament; Ready, Says Government

The NEET paper leak is the biggest issue in the Lok Sabha today (Representational)

The Opposition today demanded to discuss in the Lok Sabha the alleged leak of the medical exam NEET-UG and other sought-after, competitive tests. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has said it is ready to answer any question on the exam controversies.

When the house business began this morning, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss unprecedented cases of paper leaks including NEET-UG and UGC-NET. The Opposition wants to point out "failures" of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts over a dozen competitive national exams.

"I have received 22 notices on the NEET paper leak case. The President has already indicated in her speech in paragraph 20 that there would be a fair investigation in the irregularities in NEET," Speaker Om Birla said, and adjourned the house till 12 pm.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said leaders should send a message from parliament that all the parties are concerned about students of the nation, who are worried about their future.

"We should discuss the issue calmly. Both Opposition and ruling alliance should send a common message to students from parliament," Mr Gandhi said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, too, asked to discuss the NEET issue in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gave a 'suspension of business notice', which said the house should stop all activity and discuss only the NEET-UG and UGC-NET row today.

The Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have called for scrapping the NEET.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 filed a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter.

The NEET-UG was held on May 5; over 23 lakh candidates appeared. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which led to widespread protests in the country.