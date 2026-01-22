At Davos, IT Minister Says Homegrown AI Played Key Role In Defence Mission

India's push for building sovereign artificial intelligence capabilities received a major endorsement from the battlefield, with Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealing that a domestically developed AI model was used in a recent high-stakes defence operation and delivered "phenomenal" results - a remark widely seen as an indirect reference to Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vaishnaw did not name the specific operation or the model involved, citing security sensitivities. However, his comments came amid intense discussion in strategic circles about Operation Sindoor, making the reference hard to miss.

"I wouldn't take any names, but I can tell you in full confidence that during one major defence scenario in the country in recent times, the sovereign model developed in the country used in that particular operation, the results it produced were phenomenal," the minister said.

Vaishnaw used the example to underscore a key shift in India's AI strategy. Instead of chasing trillion-parameter, ultra-large models, India is focusing on building a "bouquet" of smaller, highly specialised, solution-driven models that can handle nearly 95 per cent of real-world requirements.

"These models, which are built by the 12 startups that we have funded and supported, and one of the IITs which has supported, are good for practically every application that we need as a country," he said.

The minister argued that massive, general-purpose AI models will eventually become commoditised, while the real value will lie in focused, sector-specific systems - especially in sensitive domains like defence, security, logistics and strategic planning.

"If that is the scenario that we have experienced so far, the idea of having trillion-parameter models will become commoditised. What is important is to have those smaller models which are very focused, very solution-specific, sector-specific, and start using them so that productivity gains start coming in the economy," he added.

While the government has not officially confirmed the use of AI systems in Operation Sindoor, Vaishnaw's comments strongly suggest that indigenous technology played a critical behind-the-scenes role in planning, coordination or execution.

The remarks signal a broader shift in India's technology doctrine: sovereign AI is no longer just about digital governance or economic efficiency, but is increasingly being positioned as a strategic national asset. If the hints around Operation Sindoor are any indication, India's homegrown AI capabilities may already be quietly reshaping how modern military operations are planned and executed.