'One Person's Elevation Will Not...': Yashwant Sinha On Droupadi Murmu

The Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on July 18. (File)

Referring to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha said that the elevation of one person from a community will not ensure lifting the entire community.

Hours after Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers for the Presidential election, he pointed out stark differences between the BJP candidate and his candidature while assuring that the numbers game is a developing situation and this may change on July 18.

As far as crossing the majority mark in the Presidential election, slated to be held on July 18, is concerned, he said that the situation is developing.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Mr Sinha said, "You don't go to a fight thinking that you will always emerge victorious. You go into the fight because you believe in the fight itself. So for me, the fight is more important. I would like to tell you that as far as the numbers are concerned, it is a developing situation. There will be many changes between today and the 18th of July. Let us not go by the number today. What appears today may not be the situation on July 18."

Hoping of Aam Aadmi Party voting for the Opposition's presidential candidate rather than supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presidential polls.

He said, "I cannot imagine AAP voting for the BJP. The choice in the selection is stark. I don't belong to any political party. I resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the Opposition made me its candidate. On the other hand, you have a candidate strongly supporting the BJP. Whosoever is the voter in the situation will have to choose between the BJP on one hand and a person who does not belong to any party."

Upon being questioned about whether the BJP is trying to promote a particular community by appointing Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's nominee for the election who hails from the tribal community, Sinha said, "My take is very simple. Elevation of one person from the community does not lift the entire community."

The BJP-led NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the 18 July presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer PC Mody.

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Mr Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P.C. Mody, who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election.

Mr Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

The elections to select the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, on July 21, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on June 9.

