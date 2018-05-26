Anna Hazare Reminds Prime Minister Narendra Modi Of "Unkept Promises" Anna Hazare said the government had assured that it would set up a high-level expert committee to look into farmers' demands.

As the National Democratic Alliance government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed four years in office today, veteran social activist Kisan Baburao 'Anna' Hazare sent him a strong reminder of several "unkept promises".



In a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Hazare said that after his week-long hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi in March, the government had assured that it would set up a high-level expert committee to look into farmers' demands including granting autonomy to Commission for Agriculture Costs & Prices (CACP).



However, till date, nearly two months after the agitation, he said, that nothing had been done in the matter, including determining the minimum support price to farmers, fixation of a 50 percent higher remuneration price, insurance cover for farmers above age of 60, etc.



"In fact, during your election campaigns, you had made various assurances, including setting up a committee on the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Commission and also given it to me in writing, but it has not been implemented yet. There is no information whether the committee has been formed or not," Mr Hazare said.



He reminded that these promises have to be fulfilled before Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, as assured by the government.



The 80-year-old Hazare said that the government had assured it would put up the issue of waiving GST on tools used for agricultural purposes within four months before the GST Committee, and sought to know what action has been initiated in this so far.



Recalling PM Modi's assurance on the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta, he said that the selection committee is headed by the PM, but owing to unfilled posts, these crucial appointments are still pending.



"You have given big full-page ads in the newspapers on your government's achievements in four years. But it's a matter of regret that in past four years, the government has failed to appoint Lokpal and Lokayukta, which you had categorically assured in your election campaigns. It seems your government is not keen on a 'corruption-free' India," Mr Hazare noted sharply.



He demanded that the appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta, as promised by PM Modi for every state, must be done before October 2, failing which he would launch a fresh agitation in his native village Ralegan-Siddhi here that day.



Mr Hazare pointed out that he had already sent two reminder letters earlier to the government on these issues, but there was no response.



The copies of the letter to the Prime Minister have been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



