On CCTV: Haryana Gym Owner Shot Dead, Attackers Fired 10 Rounds

A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was training students today early morning in Haryana's Hansi.

The incident took place around 5:30 am when the victim, identified as Deepak, was training his students outside the gym.

A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment.

Deepak can be seen leading five to six people, including a woman, outside the gym. They were performing the 'step-up' exercise on stairs when two men arrived on a bike. One of them, wearing a white cap, began firing shots at Deepak as other people screamed in panic.

The attackers fired at least 10 shots at him and fled the scene.

Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Efforts are underway to track the assailants, officials said.