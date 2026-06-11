On CCTV: Haryana Gym Owner Shot Dead, Attackers Fired 10 Rounds

A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was training students today early morning in Haryana's Hansi.
The incident took place around 5:30 am when the victim, identified as Deepak, was training his students outside the gym.
A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment.
Deepak can be seen leading five to six people, including a woman, outside the gym. They were performing the 'step-up' exercise on stairs when two men arrived on a bike. One of them, wearing a white cap, began firing shots at Deepak as other people screamed in panic.
The attackers fired at least 10 shots at him and fled the scene.
Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Efforts are underway to track the assailants, officials said.
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