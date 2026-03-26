On Camera, Man Thrashes 28-Year-Old Wife, Runs SUV Over Her In Karnataka

In a chilling murder in Karnataka, a man thrashed his wife by the side of a road and then ran an SUV over her.

Officials said Akshay and his wife, Shaila (28), were travelling to Ganagapura, a pilgrimage site, in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on Thursday morning. Around 11 am, when they were near Ballurga village, the couple had an argument and Akshay pushed Shaila out of the vehicle.

A video captured by an onlooker shows Akshay grabbing Shaila by the hair as she lies by the side of the road and beating her up mercilessly as she cries for help.

Passersby intervened and helped Shaila into the car after stopping Akshay from attacking her. A few minutes later, however, Akshay drove towards a field and pushed his wife out of the vehicle again. He then drove the SUV over her, and this act was also captured on camera.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu said the couple had been married for four years and were originally from Baramati in Maharashtra.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder may have been triggered by Akshay's suspicion that Shaila was having an extramarital affair.

"We are probing this and all other angles. The husband has been taken into custody," said an official.