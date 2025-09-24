On Camera, Headmaster Pulls Out His Belt, Attacks Education Officer In UP

A video has gone viral showing the headmaster of a school in Uttar Pradesh pulling out his belt and attacking an education officer after an argument over a complaint against him by a woman teacher.

The incident occurred at Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh's office in Sitapur when Brijendra Kumar Verma, headmaster of a primary school in Mahmudabad block, arrived there to furnish his clarification regarding the complaints.

Mr Verma got enraged when the officer was dissatisfied with his clarification. The video showed him slamming his file on the desk. He then pulled his belt out and struck Mr Singh multiple times.

"He was scolded when he failed to answer. He then turned aggressive, pulled his belt out and attacked us," said Mr Singh. The headmaster hit the officer at least five times before others intervened and dragged him away.

It is alleged that he also threatened to kill the education officer. He has been arrested by the city police.