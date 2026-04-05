UP Woman Was Helping Grandson Park His Thar. Handbrake Error Left Her Dead

Parking a car inside their house, an everyday activity for a family in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, turned deadly due to a parking error. A 70-year-old woman was crushed to death after a Mahindra Thar car driven by her grandson suddenly reversed from the parking area after he did not put the handbrake.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man parking his Thar as an elderly woman opens the house gate, making way for the SUV. The woman stands outside the house, holding the door as the SUV rolls in. She then walks up and first closes the left side of the gate and then the right. Just as she was locking the door, the Thar surged backward, pushing her out of the house and continuing to reverse until it hit a wall, crushing the woman in between.

The woman is heard screaming, clueless as to what was happening with her. She was pinned to a wall by the Thar.

Her grandson can be seen running out to save her but fails to stop the SUV from hitting the wall repeatedly. He calls for his father and tries to open the car door before running inside the house to get the car keys.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8:30.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Fatehgarh police said the man "forgot to put on the handbrake", as a result of which the vehicle rolled down the slope.

The woman, who was in the process of closing the gate, was caught behind the vehicle and was crushed against the rear wall, the police added.

"No formal report or written complaint regarding this matter has been submitted to the local police station by the woman's family members. Necessary action will be initiated upon receipt of a formal complaint. Peace and order currently prevail at the scene," the police said.

The woman, who was killed by a parking mistake, has been identified as Sarla Katiyar. She is reported to be a former healthcare worker. Her son owns a medical shop in Farrukhabad.

(With inputs from Shiv Kumar Mishra)