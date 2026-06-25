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On Camera, 3 Ride Motorcycle Wrong Way Near Bengaluru, Car Rams Them

The deceased has been identified as Anita (42), a resident of Gauribidanur. She was declared dead upon being brought to a hospital.

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On Camera, 3 Ride Motorcycle Wrong Way Near Bengaluru, Car Rams Them
A case has been registered at the Doddaballapur Rural Police Station.
  • A woman died and three others were seriously injured in a road accident near Bashettihalli
  • The accident involved a scooty driving in the wrong direction and a high-speed SUV
  • CCTV footage showed the SUV struck the two-wheeler carrying three family members without helmets
What are the legal consequences for the car driver in this case?
Bengaluru:

A woman was killed, and three others sustained serious injuries in a shocking road accident near Bashettihalli in the Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

The horrifying incident happened as the two-wheeler, which appears to be a scooty according to CCTV camera footage, was driving in the wrong direction.

CCTV footage shows that an SUV travelling at a high speed rammed the motorcycle carrying three members of the same family, all of whom appeared to be without helmets.

The dead person has been identified as Anita (42), a resident of Gauribidanur. She was declared dead upon being brought to a hospital.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the victims were flung several metres into the air as the car struck the motorcycle. The accident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Three other persons, including two family members on the two-wheeler and one occupant of the car, suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the car entering from the opposite direction at high speed may have caused the accident. Three persons were travelling on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

A case has been registered at the Doddaballapur Rural Police Station and further investigation is underway.

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Bengaluru Rural Accident, Bashettihalli Crash, Two Wheeler Accident
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