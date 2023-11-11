Man, 23, Killed, Two Women Injured Ss SUV Hits Two-Wheelers In Nagpur: Cops

The driver of the SUV fled from the spot, police said (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was killed and a woman and her daughter were seriously injured after a rashly-driven SUV hit their scooters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in front of the Laxminarayan temple near Sakkardara Lake on Friday night, said an official.

The victim was identified as Gaurav Raut (23), a resident of Dattatraya Nagar area.

Varsha Kharabe (48) and her daughter Divyanshi (22), both residents of Mhalgi Nagar, were injured and rushed to a private hospital.

Ms Kharabe and her daughter were returning home after Diwali shopping with the elder woman riding a pillion when the SUV coming from the opposite direction hit them around 10.30 pm, the police official said.

The SUV then hit Mr Raut, who was riding his scooter behind the mother and daughter, killing him on the spot.

The SUV then ran into an electric pole and overturned. Its driver fled from the spot, the official said.

Sakkardara Police registered a case under IPC section 304(A) (causing death by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and further probe is on, he added.

