Girl, 7, Falls From Scooter, Dies After Coming Under Truck Wheels In Nagpur

Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl was killed as she came under the wheels of a mini truck after falling from a scooter ridden by her grandfather in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on a road connecting Gopal Nagar to Padole Square on Tuesday evening, officials from Pratap Nagar police station said.

The girl was on her way to attend a dance class. She was riding pillion on the scooter with her grandfather.

An unidentified vehicle suddenly hit the scooter from behind. The minor and her grandfather fell on the road and the girl got crushed by the rear wheels of a mini truck heading in the same direction, an official said.

The girl suffered grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed, the official said.

The Pratap Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle's driver and launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprit.

