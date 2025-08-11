Man Ties Wife's Body To Bike After Speeding Truck Runs Her Over In Nagpur

A 35-year-old man tied his wife's lifeless body to his bike after she was run over by a speeding truck in Nagpur and his cry for help went unnoticed by passersby. A disturbing video went viral on social media showing the man, identified as Amit Yadav, carrying his wife's body on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway.

The clip was reportedly shot by police who had later stopped the two-wheeler.

The incident took place on Raksha Bandhan - August 9 - when the couple was travelling from Nagpur's Lonara to Madhya Pradesh's Karanpur. A speeding truck hit them near Morphata and the woman, Gyarsi, fell on the road. The truck, however, did not stop and run her over, and fled the scene.

The woman's husband tried to seek help from passerby, but no one stopped, officials said.

Left with no assistance, Amit tied his wife's body to his bike to take her to their village in Madhya Pradesh. Shortly after, a police van followed and stopped him. They then sent the woman's body for a post-mortem at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur and filed a case of accidental death.

According to officials, they will take further action after receiving the autopsy report.

The couple lived in Nagpur's Lonara but were originally from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, officials added.