Angry Over Alcoholic Father's Death, Nagpur Man Robs 8 Liquor Shops

Angry over his father's death due to alcohol addiction, a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur started targeting alcohol shops and stole from at least eight alcohol shops.

On July 31, an incident of theft was reported from a bar in the city, with the complainant claiming it was to the tune of Rs 40,000. The thief's haul included Rs 36,000 in cash and packets of cigarettes as well.

After the bar owner Nilesh Devani filed a police complaint, CCTV footage of the area was used to zero in on the accused. He was identified as Raja Khan. After his father died a few years ago due to excessive drinking, he harboured anger against bar and liquor shop owners.

"The police analysed CCTV footage and in the CCTV footage we saw that the thief was of a small build, and he lifted the shutter and got in. We then apprehended him and questioned him," a police official said.

"When we questioned him, he said his father had died due to drinking and his father used to frequent wine shops and bars. To avenge his father's death, he steals from bars. He admitted he had targeted other wine shops and bars as well," the police officer added.

Ironically, the police also found during the questioning that the thief is now addicted to marijuana.

With inputs from Pravin Mudholkar