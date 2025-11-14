AIIMS Nagpur Student Dies By Suicide, Sources Say Academic Stress Unlikely

A student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur was found hanging in her room.

Samriddhi Pandey was a first year post graduate student in the dermatology branch at AIIMS Nagpur. On Wednesday morning, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. She was the daughter of Krishna Kant Pandey, DIG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An investigation by the Nagpur police is underway to determine why she died by suicide, and a case of accidental death has been registered at the Sonegaon Police Station. "The student's suicide case is unfortunate and shocking. However, only the police will comment on this matter," AIIMS Nagpur sources told NDTV.

The source added, "All of us at AIIMS Nagpur are stunned and saddened by this incident. The concerned student was relatively new and had only been at AIIMS Nagpur for two or three months."

It is generally said that student suicides are caused by academic stress. However, in response to this question, AIIMS sources said, "Being a dermatology student, the question of her having academic stress does not arise. He academic work in dermatology is only from 9 am to 5 pm. It does not involve the kind of work seen in other branches. Therefore, there is no question of staying late in the evening or night or having any work related stress."

"Counselling is always available for students at AIIMS Nagpur, stress-buster workshops are held, and there are arrangements for de-stressing. Therefore, since the police are investigating the suicide, only they have the authority to comment on this," the AIIMS sources concluded.