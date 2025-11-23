Upset Over Parents Not Giving Her Phone, Nagpur Teen Dies By Suicide

A 13-year-old girl died by suicide after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday.

The incident took place in the slum area near the Hanuman Temple in Chankapur.

The girl, a Class 8 student, used to like playing games on mobile phones. When she asked her parents to buy one for her, they refused. Upset over the refusal, she hanged herself to death when she was alone at home.

The girl's mother and sister found her lifeless body upon returning home.

A case of accidental death has been filed and her body has been sent to the Mayo Hospital for a post-mortem.

Maharashtra witnessed a similar incident earlier this month when a 16-year-old boy jumped to death from a hill in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after his mother refused to buy him a mobile phone. The boy was preparing for the police recruitment examination.

Last year, a 15-year-old boy died by suicide after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday in Maharashtra. The boy died at his house while his mother and sister were asleep, officials said. In July last year, an 18-year-old boy died by suicide in Navi Mumbai after his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone. According to his father, the boy wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost Vivo phone, he got depressed.