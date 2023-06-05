How Railways Is Helping Families Find Loved Ones Missing In Odisha Train Tragedy

To help families locate their loved ones affected by the triple train accident in Balasore, the railways, in coordination with the Odisha government, has prepared three online links with photos of those killed and lists of passengers admitted to different hospitals.

"In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about whereabouts of their relatives in the triple train accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of Odisha government has taken an initiative to locate them.

"The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using these following detail," the railways said in a statement.

The railways has appealed to people to use the three links -- link of photos of the deceased ( https:rcodisha.nic.in/Photos Of Deceased with Disclaimer.pdf ), link of lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals ( https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf ), and link of unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack ( https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf ).

It also said that Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families/ relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident. Helpline 139 is being manned by senior officials. Also, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Helpline number 18003450061/1929 is also working 24x7.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner's office has established a control room to help affected families.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

Officials said 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident.

