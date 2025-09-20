On Camera, Man Travels 175 km To Reconcile With Wife, Then Slits Her Throat

He travelled nearly 175 km to amend things with his estranged wife, but ended up slitting her throat in public. This gruesome incident happened in Odisha's Balasore, with the woman's condition critical.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the accused, identified as Sheikh Amjad travelled from Cuttack to Balasore to meet his wife. Both have been living separately due to marital disputes.

During their conversation, Amjad pulled out a knife and attacked his wife, slitting her throat in the middle of the road. The assault was recorded on a bystander's phone and has since gone viral on social media. The video shows Amjad speaking to the woman, at times grabbing her face, before dragging her along the roadside. It later shows him pulling her by the hair and slashing her throat as horrified onlookers scream.

Locals rushed the injured woman to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors there stabilised her but, due to the seriousness of her injuries, referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she remains in critical condition.

Bystanders managed to overpower Amjad after the attack, preventing him from fleeing, and handed him over to the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)