Odisha Man, 30, Strangled To Death, Body Set On Fire In Jharkhand: Cops

A 30-year-old man hailing from Odisha was allegedly strangled to death and his body set on fire in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Saturday.

Jharkhand Police have arrested three persons from Odisha in this connection, a senior officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Sahu, who hailed from Odisha's Sundargarh district. His burnt body was found in Tikra forest in Jaldega police station area of adjoining Simdega on March 11.

"As per main accused Kishore Kerketta (35), who is among the three arrested, Sahu had been sexually harassing his wife, who was an acquaintance of the deceased, for quite some time in Odisha's Sundargarh district and he came to know about it. Accordingly, they plotted his murder," Simdega Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baiju Oraon said.

On March 10, the trio, who also hail from Odisha, abducted Sahu and brought him to the forest in Jharkhand, where they strangled him to death with a rope. Thereafter, to destroy the evidence, they poured petrol on the body and set it on fire, the SDPO said.

The other two accomplices have been identified as Sanjay Kerketta (38) and Budhu Lohra (38), he said.

An FIR has been lodged, and a case registered. All three have been produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he added.

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