Odisha Man Blackmails Wife's Sister Over Sharing Her Naked Pics; Arrested

The accused threatened the woman to give in to his advances. (Representational image)

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly blackmailing his sister-in-law after he threatened to upload her naked pictures on social media platform in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

Seeking sexual favour, the accused Litu Mallick of Raghudeipur village blackmailed the woman, aged around 25 years, threatening to make public her nude pictures, they said.

The accused threatened the woman, his wife's younger sister, that if she does not give in to his advances, he will upload her photos on social media after which she lodged a complaint on March 7, said Inspector of Derabish Police Station, Umakant Nayak.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint. During interrogation by the police, Mallick has confessed to the crime, he said.

The accused was booked under different sections of IPC and relevant provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000, the officer said.