Nursing Student Found Dead In UP, Family Says Principal, Son Killed Her

An 18-year-old nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Firozabad district, with her family accusing the college principal and his son of murder, police said on Thursday.

The family staged a road blockade at the district headquarters after the post-mortem, which was lifted after police officers persuaded them and sent the body to her home, they said.

Circle Officer Tejas Tripathi said the victim, Preeti, a first-year general nursing and midwifery (GNM) student at the Firozabad College of Nursing, hailed from Mainpuri district.

She was found missing on Wednesday morning, when her hostel-mates went to the mess for breakfast. A search of her room also failed to locate her, he said.

Police examined CCTV camera footage and found her leaving the college premises alone at around 2.30 am after scaling the boundary wall, Tripathi said.

The police later received information about a woman's body lying near the Mauda Kaneta village, which was identified as Preeti's, he said.

Her brother Rohit accused college principal Suresh Daksh and his son Yash of killing Preeti.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS that deals with murder and other relevant provisions based on the family's complaint.

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