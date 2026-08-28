Nursing Student Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan In Hostel Room In UP

A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room here on Friday, police said.

Deepti Yadav, a resident of Sultanpur district, was in the final semester of her general nursing and midwifery (GNM) diploma course at the Indira Gandhi School of Nursing located on the premises of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, they said.

According to police, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta on Friday.

Munshiganj SHO Brijesh Singh said the deceased's family had been informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles and the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, Singh said.

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