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Nursing Student Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan In Hostel Room In UP

Munshiganj SHO Brijesh Singh said the deceased's family had been informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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Nursing Student Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan In Hostel Room In UP
According to police, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta on Friday.
Amethi (UP):

A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room here on Friday, police said.

Deepti Yadav, a resident of Sultanpur district, was in the final semester of her general nursing and midwifery (GNM) diploma course at the Indira Gandhi School of Nursing located on the premises of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, they said.

According to police, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta on Friday.

Munshiganj SHO Brijesh Singh said the deceased's family had been informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles and the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report is received, Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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