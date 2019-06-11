Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra To Remain PM Modi's Aide With Cabinet Minister Rank

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister, the personnel ministry said.

All India | | Updated: June 11, 2019 22:55 IST
Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister, an official statement said.


New Delhi: 

Nripendra Misra and PK Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary respectively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cabinet minister rank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister, it said.

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister, the ministry said.



