'Nothing Unusual': Nitish Kumar On Skipping Meetings Chaired By PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today sought to downplay his frequent absence at meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was "nothing unusual".

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will attend the National Ganga Council meeting, scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on December 30.

Tejashwi Yadav is heading the state urban development department, under which the Namami Gange project comes.

"There is nothing unusual in this. Please remember that when the last time National Ganga Council (NGC) meeting was chaired by the PM in Uttar Pradesh, it was not me but the then deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, who also held the portfolio concerned, had gone to attend the meeting.

"This time again my current deputy (Tejashwi Yadav), holding the urban development portfolio, will attend this meeting", the Chief Minister said.

The remark was made in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on his decision not to attend the NGC on December 30.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had skipped the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister on December 5 to seek support from all political parties on the role to be played by India to make the country's G20 presidency a big success.

The meeting was attended by several chief ministers, Union ministers and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

However, Mr Kumar attended the virtual meeting called by the PM to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency on December 9.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 and is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

The Bihar Chief Minister had also not attended the Eastern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on December 17. Tejashwi Yadav had represented the state.

When asked about CBI's reported move to re-initiate a probe against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam, allegedly involving Tejashwi Yadav, Mr Kumar said, "People know that it is happening only because we've (JD(U) and RJD) come together again".

On the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, the CM said, "Bihar is on alert and patients are being provided treatment. Since people are coming from outside the state, we have to remain careful. We are conducting COVID tests and administering vaccines. Every day almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted".

Mr Kumar said he will restart his social reform campaign in the state from January 5 to raise awareness about social ills such as child marriage, the dowry system and also to tell the people about the benefits of prohibition.



