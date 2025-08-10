"Not About Rs 15": Delivery Worker Falls In Drain, Phone Lost, Bike Damaged

A food delivery worker in Hyderabad fell into a drain while on duty amid heavy rains in the city, prompting calls from the Telangana gig workers' union for accountability from the company.

Syed Farhan fell into an open drain on Saturday while on an active order. His phone was lost in the drain, while his motorcycle got damaged.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) questioned if the cost of workers' lives is equivalent to a Rs 10 or 15 rain bonus. "This is not just an accident - it is a direct consequence of platforms prioritising profits over worker safety. God blessed Farhan with his life yesterday, but tomorrow may be too late for another worker," said Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU chief.

Urging the food delivery company to take accountability for the accident, Mr Salauddin demanded that the delivery worker's phone be replaced, his bike repaired and his lost income be compensated.

The union further called upon delivery platforms to stop risking workers' lives, provide fair rain and surge bonus, and share real-time weather data to allow informed decisions. "This is not about a Rs 10 or Rs 15 rain bonus - it's about whether a worker returns home alive," Salauddin emphasised.

TGPWU urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to act against companies risking delivery workers' lives. The civic body has already issued advisories to aggregator companies about the dangers of sending riders out in extreme weather, but these warnings continue to be ignored, Mr Salauddin said.