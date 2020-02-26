Centre Not Paying Attention To Delhi Violence: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government should ensure riots should not take place in the name of religion

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday condemned the violence in North-East Delhi, saying that the Centre is not paying attention to it.

"Delhi's condition is extremely bad. It is saddening as it is India's capital. I regret that the government is not taking paying attention to it. Steps should have been taken within a few hours only but it has been two days and no the situation is getting worse," Mr Azad told news agency ANI.

"I appeal to the Home Minister, the Police Commissioner and the L-G to immediately bring the situation under control. The law and order situation should be improved. The government should ensure that riots should not take place in the name of religion. This is the Centre's responsibility," he added.

Mr Azad further appealed to the people to maintain peace and said that this is not the time to fight with each other.

"If they do not have enough police force, they should use other forces. Distress calls are being received claiming that shops are burning and police are declining to provide security to those people," said Mr Azad.

The senior Congress leader said that the police should remain neutral and the people responsible for the violence should be punished.

At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.