Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise's <i>Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning</i> Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation. See Pics From The Night

Hollywood star Tom Cruise landed at the Cannes Film Festival in style on Wednesday night, leaving fans excited as he arrived for the premiere of his upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 61-year-old actor was joined by his longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie as they walked the red carpet. The actor was seen clicking selfies with fans and signing autographs for them. Fans, upon seeing the actor, were also spotted waving posters and memorabilia from Cruise's earlier films like The Last Samurai and Mission: Impossible II. Some even created a small tribute to Val Kilmer, Cruise's co-star from Top Gun, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

See pictures from last night:

Tom Cruise on the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Photo Credit: AFP

Tom Cruise with US actress Angela Bassett (L) and French actress Pom Klementieff at Cannes

Photo Credit: AFP

Tom Cruise and British actor Simon Pegg at Cannes

Photo Credit: AFP

Tom Cruise with Pom Klementieff at Cannes

Photo Credit: AFP

This time, Tom Cruise's film has received a roaring 5-minute standing ovation following the premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on Wednesday.

‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING' received a 5-minute standing ovation at #Cannes2025 pic.twitter.com/4PNrllOl7h — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 14, 2025

The Hollywood superstar was seen expressing his gratitude to the festival audience. “I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise,” he said, recollecting his 30-year journey as the face of Mission: Impossible.

The actor also praised the director who has helmed four films in the franchise.

“Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations,” Tom Cruise said, calling the director “absolutely brilliant.”

“To be here in Cannes and have these moments—as a kid, I couldn't have dreamed of something like this,” he said.

“I'm very grateful to have been able to entertain you with this franchise for 30 years.”

Tom Cruise also hinted at more collaborations to come.

Tom Cruise gives a speech after the standing ovation following the premiere of #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning at #Cannes2025pic.twitter.com/T0yYz38a57 — Tom Cruise Fan News (@TomCruiseFanCom) May 14, 2025

Cruise last attended the festival in 2022 for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which had received a six-minute standing ovation and earned him an honorary Palme d'Or. Fighter jets even lit up the sky in the colors of the French flag during that visit.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theaters on May 23. Indian fans will get to see it early, with a release date of May 17, a full six days before its global release.