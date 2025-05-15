India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to e-commerce websites including, Amazon, Flipkart and Etsy, to take down merchandise featuring Pakistani flags.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerhead ever since the former launched Operation Sindoor, a counterstrike to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, targetting mostly tourists, killed 26 people, including a local and Nepali citizen were shot dead.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement and decided to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect. There have been no reports of cross-border firing since then.

Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire: