India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to e-commerce websites including, Amazon, Flipkart and Etsy, to take down merchandise featuring Pakistani flags.
India and Pakistan have been at loggerhead ever since the former launched Operation Sindoor, a counterstrike to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, targetting mostly tourists, killed 26 people, including a local and Nepali citizen were shot dead.
On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement and decided to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect. There have been no reports of cross-border firing since then.
Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan ceasefire:
May 15, 2025 07:06 (IST)
Opinion | Six Big - But Less Noticed - Takeaways From Operation Sindoor
The abrupt end to Operation Sindoor was a bolt from the blue - actually, like an 'out of syllabus' event. It is good that full-scale war was avoided, and one hopes ceasefire violations will die down. Even as the armed forces keep a wary eye on our borders, there are some takeaways that can be deduced as a hot debrief, writes Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Manmohan Bahadur of the Indian Air Force.
Encourter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Tral
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. A joint team of police and army launched an operation in Tral area of South Kashmir. Fierce gun battle is underway.
The encounter started at Nader and Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job, Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job.
Amazon India, Flipkart Get Notices Over Sale Of Pakistan Flags, Merchandise
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Flipkart, over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
In its notices, also issued to Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation, the regulatory body said the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise would not be tolerated. It further directed the firms to remove such items from their platforms, Mr Pralhad said.
The CCPA has issued notices to Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise.
E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such items.