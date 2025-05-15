"Go And Apologise": Top Court To Minister Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Remark

The Supreme Court today sharply rebuked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks directed at Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, described the minister's comments as unacceptable and insensitive, stating that individuals occupying constitutional positions should exercise restraint in speech.

Chief Justice Gavai questioned the conduct of Mr Shah by asking, "What sort of comments are you making? You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in High Court."

The remarks, which have drawn widespread criticism from the Opposition, military veterans, and even some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led to an FIR against the minister. The court refused to stay the High Court's directive to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

"Nothing will happen to you in a day. You know who you are," the Supreme Court said, rejecting a plea for interim protection from arrest.

The controversy stems from a public address delivered by Mr Shah, Tribal Welfare Minister of Madhya Pradesh, on May 12 in Raikunda village in Indore. Speaking at a local event, Mr Shah made comments that were widely perceived as communal, gendered, and derogatory toward Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer who has become a mainstay in national press briefings on Operation Sindoor, often appearing alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

In his speech, Mr Shah referenced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people died, and attempted to draw a contrast with the Indian military's response.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "sent their [terrorists'] sister" -- a veiled reference to Colonel Qureshi -- aboard a military aircraft to retaliate against those responsible.

"They [terrorists] made our sisters widows, so Modi ji sent a sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson," Mr Shah said. "They undressed our Hindu brothers before killing them. We responded by sending their own sister to hit them in their houses."

Although Mr Shah did not name Colonel Qureshi directly, the context and timing of the remarks, left little to the imagination.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, taking note of the matter, issued a strongly worded order, directing the state's Director General of Police to register an FIR against the minister by evening on the same day.

The court warned that failure to comply would result in contempt proceedings.

The High Court noted that Mr Shah's comments constituted offences under Indian law and posed a serious threat to communal harmony. The Court also observed that the armed forces were "perhaps the last institution in this country" that reflects integrity, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage.