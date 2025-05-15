India's 6-Point Rebuttal To US On Every Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

India on Tuesday issued a six-point rebuttal to recent statements by US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement announced over the weekend. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly refuted multiple assertions made by the US leadership concerning the nature of the ceasefire, including suggestions of American mediation, threats of trade pressure, and the possibility of discussions over Kashmir.

The statements from Washington came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a series of military strikes by India on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which followed the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 people.

Trump, through a post on Truth Social, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in official remarks, claimed that the ceasefire was brokered by the United States to avert a potential nuclear conflict between the two South Asian neighbours. Trump further suggested the US would increase trade with both countries.

India has unequivocally rejected these claims.

1. Ceasefire Not US-Brokered

The MEA clarified that the ceasefire agreement was reached directly through military-to-military channels between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

This statement directly counters Trump's claim of a "long night" of negotiations mediated by Washington, as well as Rubio's claim that the agreement followed conversations with senior officials in both capitals.

2. No Nuclear Escalation

Responding to Trump's warning that "millions could have died" had hostilities escalated, Mr Jaiswal stated that India's military response was confined strictly to the "conventional domain".

3. No Trade Leverage Used

Trump's claim that he might increase trade "substantially" with India and Pakistan was also denied. "No discussion on trade with US during Operation Sindoor," the MEA said.

4. No Scope for Mediation

Addressing Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir and his description of the region's conflict as a "1,000-year fight," the Indian spokesperson reiterated New Delhi's long-held position.

"We have a longstanding national position that any issues pertaining to the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally," Mr Jaiswal said. "That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan."

5. India Rejects 'Hyphenation' With Pakistan

The MEA also pushed back against what it described as "hyphenation"-grouping India and Pakistan together diplomatically.

"There is widespread understanding in the world that Indian tourists were the victims of terrorism at Pahalgam and that the epicentre of terrorism is across the border in Pakistan. A number of foreign leaders, in their conversations with Indian counterparts, recognised India's right to defend itself and protect its people," Mr Jaiswal said.

6. No Neutral Venue Talks

Rubio had announced that both countries had agreed to initiate broader discussions at a neutral venue. Mr Jaiswal rejected this, saying, "No such discussion planned."

Separately, the MEA confirmed that India has decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.